Coronavirus Deaths In India Cross 50,000, Over 26 Lakh Total Cases

India Coronavirus Cases: The country reported over 900 Covid-linked deaths in the last 24 hours.

India has logged over 50,000 deaths linked to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The country's Covid tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark today with about 58,000 fresh infections and 941 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

The third worst-hit country by the pandemic, India has been reporting the highest number of daily cases across the world for the last 13 days, surpassing the United States and Brazil that have a higher caseload, according to the data shared by the World Health Organization.

Last week, India overtook Britain as the country that has recorded world's fourth-highest number of Covid-linked deaths, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico.

About 19.19 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far; the recovery rate stood at 72.51 percent this morning.

More than three crore samples have been tested so far, the government data shows. The country has an estimated population of about 130 crore people and a patient can be tested more than once until recovery. About 7.31 lakh samples were tested yesterday.

An indicator of the prevalence of the disease, the positivity rate stood at 7.92 per cent this morning, as compared to yesterday's 8.50 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of Covid cases. The highest number of deaths were also recorded from these five states.