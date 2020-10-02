Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Case Count Rises To 63,12,585

Coronavirus Live Updates: September accounted for 41.53 per cent of total COVID-19 cases in India. (File)

India's COVID-19 case count rose to 63,12,585 as 86,821 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry data. The country now has 9,40,705 active cases, 52.7 lakh recoveries while a total of 98,678 have died due to the disease.

September accounted for 41.53 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country, with 26,21,418 infections of the over 63 lakh cases being reported in the month alone. The past month also saw 33,390 deaths due to the disease, which is around 33.84 per cent of the total 98,678 deaths recorded so far.

According to the Health Ministry data, India's average Covid testing has been increased to conduct more than 15 lakh tests per day, and has exceeded the 140/day/million tests as advised by the World Health Organisation by more than 5 times.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Oct 02, 2020 06:05 (IST) Gene Mutation Behind Different COVID-19 Death Rates Among Indian States: Study

Oct 02, 2020 06:01 (IST) Second Russian Virus Vaccine Passes Early Trials: Report

Early clinical trials of a second Russian coronavirus vaccine have proved successful, its developer said Thursday after Russia boasted of approving the world's first vaccine. Russia's Vektor -- a top-secret state virology research centre in Siberia -- said that early-stage trials were successful for its own experimental vaccine, named EpiVacCorona.

"The first two phases of clinical trials demonstrated the effectiveness and safety of the EpiVacCorona vaccine," Vektor's press department told the Interfax news agency.

