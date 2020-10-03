76% Active COVID-19 Cases From 10 States, Union Territories: Centre

At least 76.62 per cent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 states.

At least 76.62 per cent of the active coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 states and union territories (UTs), the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra is leading the states' tally with more than 2.5 lakh cases. Karnataka follows with more than 1 lakh cases.

The government informed that active cases contribute only 14.74 per cent to the positive caseload of the country.

As per the health ministry data, Maharashtra alone has contributed to about 2,59,490 new COVID-19 cases, while Andhra Pradesh has reported at least 57,858 cases.

Karnataka has contributed to 1,10,431 cases, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed 50,378 cases, Tamil Nadu has reported 46,396 cases, Odisha is contributing to 31,795 cases, Kerala has seen 72,418 cases, while Assam has reported 34,163 cases. Telangana has reported 28,620 cases and Chhattisgarh has reported 30,468 cases.

So far, India has reported about 6.39 million COVID-19 cases and 99,773 deaths due to the virus. About 78,877 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. This has resulted in a continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is currently pegged at 83.70 per cent.

"India's total recoveries are 53,52,078 till date. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days. About 10 States and UTs account for 72 per cent of the newly recovered cases. Maharashtra has the highest number of newly recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka," the health ministry said in a statement.