'I Think I'm Doing Very Well': Donald Trump After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Donald Trump will be admitted to a military hospital for COVID-19 treatment. (File)

US President Donald Trump said Friday he believes he is "doing very well," in his first public comments since announcing he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support," Trump said in a short video message posted on his Twitter account, just as he was arriving by helicopter at a military hospital near Washington for Covid-19 treatment.

"I am going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well. But we are going to make sure that things work out," Trump said.

"The First Lady is doing very well," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)