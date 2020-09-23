Coronavirus LIVE: India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 55-Lakh Mark

Coronavirus cases in India: The total death count stands at 88,935. (File)

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 cases and 1,053 deaths on Tuesday. However, the country has achieved record recoveries of 1,01,468 COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data shows. This was the fourth day when the number of daily recoveries is higher than the daily cases. The total death count stands at 88,935.

With almost 45 lakh people (44,97,868) having beaten COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, the overall recovery rate has increased to 80.86 per cent. The active cases in the 24-hour period reduced to 9,75,861, these account for 17.54 per cent of all cases.

Meanwhile, India reported its lowest daily tally of coronavirus cases in almost a month on Tuesday as it prepares for clinical trials of a potential Russian vaccine in the next few weeks.

Federal health data showed 75,083 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 1,053 deaths over the same period.

There have been 5.6 million cases in total in the country, second only behind the United States.

Despite the fall in cases on Tuesday, India is consistently reporting the highest tally of daily cases anywhere in the world as a dense population and often rudimentary healthcare infrastructure hamper attempts to control the pandemic.

On Tuesday drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said it could begin late-stage trials of a vaccine within the next few weeks.

Indian trials of the Sputnik-V vaccine candidate, being developed by Russia's sovereign wealth fund, will enroll 1,000-2,000 participants and be conducted at multiple government and private hospitals across the country, Deepak Sapra, CEO for API and pharmaceutical services at Dr Reddy's, told Reuters.

Here are the live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases:

Sep 23, 2020 06:33 (IST) 874 Fresh Covid Cases Take Uttarakhand Tally To 42,651, Death Count Rises To 512

The COVID-19 death count in Uttarakhand rose to 512 on Tuesday with 11 more fatalities, while 874 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 42,651, a health bulletin issued said.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 368 were reported from Dehradun district followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 158 cases, Nainital with 76, Haridwar 62, Uttarkashi 43, Pauri 42, Almora 34, Tehri 28, Chamoli 23, Pithoragarh 17, Bageshwar 12, Rudraprayag 10 and Champawat one, it said.

Meanwhile, eleven more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the death toll to 512, it said.

Five fatalities were reported from Doon Medical College, three from Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani and one each from AIIMS, Rishikesh, Base Hospital Srinagar and district hospital Uttarkashi, it said.

A total of 30,107 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state and the number of infected patients under treatment is 11,831.

It said 201 patients have migrated out of the state.

Sep 23, 2020 06:04 (IST) Coronavirus News: Three Punjab Medical Colleges To Participate In Phase-3 Trial Of Covaxin

The Punjab government today said three government medical colleges of the state will participate in the phase 3 trials of the anti-COVID vaccine "Covaxin" being tested by Bharat Biotech Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), reported news agency PTI. The trials are scheduled to start from October 15, said a government statement. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who chaired a COVID review meeting in Chandigarh, directed the Medical Education & Research Department to ensure full care and strict adherence to all precautions during the trials with mandatory consent of the participants.

Sep 23, 2020 05:42 (IST) 2,073 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam on Tuesday. The total cases in the state rise to 1,61,393 including 1,29,130 recoveries and 586 deaths. Active cases stand at 31,674: State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma