India Coronavirus Cases Cross 56 Lakh With 83,527 New Cases; Total Deaths 90,000

Coronavirus cases in India cross 56 lakh with 83,527 new cases, total deaths cross 90,000.

India reported 83,527 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking its coronavirus tally past the 56-lakh mark, shows the Health Ministry's COVID-19 data.

The country reported 1,085 deaths in the 24-hour period. More than 90,000 lives have been lost to coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. On Tuesday, the country's fatality rate stood at 1.59 per cent.

With 89,746 people having beaten COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of total recoveries remained more than the number of new infections for the fifth consecutive day, the Health Ministry data shows.

The total coronavirus recoveries now stands at 45,87,613. The overall recovery rate in the country has crossed 80 per cent.

The country now has 9.68 lakh active cases of coronavirus; these account for less than 17 per cent of all cases.

India's testing capacity has been increased to more than 12 lakh tests a day. Till now, more than 6.5 crore tests have been conducted across the country, the Health Ministry tweeted this morning.

India has been recording the highest number of new cases in the world since August. In September alone, India recorded an average of 90,000 cases per day until recently.

Maharashtra remains the state hit hardest by the pandemic, with over 12.24 lakh COVID -19 cases, including 33,015 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Global coronavirus infections have soared past 3.1 crore. India is the country with the second-highest coronavirus caseload, accounting for 19 per cent of all cases in the world. The United States remains the hardest by COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of almost 2 lakh people there.