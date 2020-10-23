Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Cases Cross 77 Lakh In India

The active coronavirus infection cases remained below eight lakh for the sixth consecutive day.

The number of coronavirus infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as India's caseload went past 77 lakh, while recoveries have crossed 68 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

The COVID-19 caseload mounted to 77,06,946 with 55,839 new infections being reported in a day, while the deaths climbed to 1,16,616 with 702 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 68,74,518 people have recuperated from the disease so far pushing the national recovery rate to 89.20 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.51 per cent.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the sixth consecutive day. There are 7,15,812 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which accounts for 9.29 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

"On the global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases/million population. With consistently falling CASE FATALITY RATE (1.51% presently), it also has one of the lowest #COVID19 mortality," Ministry of Health said in a tweet attaching pictures of two graphs.

India also crossed the 10 crore-mark in conducting tests for the detection of COVID-19 as on Thursday with an average testing of more than 10 lakh samples per day in the last 17 days, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Till now, 74,000 tests per million population have been conducted.

India has conducted last 5 crore sample testing in only 45 days, Lokesh Sharma, scientist and media coordinator at ICMR said.

Oct 23, 2020 06:34 (IST) COVID-19 to push 150-175 mn more people into extreme poverty: UN expert



Between 150 million and 175 million more people will fall into extreme poverty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an expert said at the UN.

Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter said that between 150 million and 175 million more people will fall into extreme poverty, due to the epic fallout from COVID-19.

Schutter told the UN General Assembly Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) Wednesday as delegates raised concerns about the plight of the world's most vulnerable in a series of interactive dialogues.

"We must rethink our development model," De Schutter said, adding that most of those who will fall into extreme poverty will be workers in the informal sector or in precarious employment conditions - most of them women.