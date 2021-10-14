Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 15,823 New COVID-19 Cases In India

Covid Cases India: The daily rise in coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 19 straight days

India recorded 15,823 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,01,743, while the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.06 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data at 8 am.

The numbers of deaths reached 4,51,189 with 226 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 19 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 108 consecutive days now.

The active cases have declined to 2,07,653 comprising 0.61 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 98.06 per cent, the ministry said.

As many as 13,25,399 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday.

Here are LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India :

Oct 14, 2021 05:40 (IST) 28 COVID-19 cases In Punjab



Punjab reported 28 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 6,01,938, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid-related death was reported in the state in a 24-hour period, it showed. The number of deaths stands at 16,532.

Among the new cases, five were reported from Pathankot and four each from Bathinda, Mohali and Jalandhar, the data showed. The number of active cases of the disease in the state now stands at 223.

Sixteen more people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,183, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh, meanwhile, reported no new infection on Wednesday. The count of cases in the union territory stands at 65,285, and the deaths 820. The number of active cases in the city is 37, while the number of recoveries is 64,428.