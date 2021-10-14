Tamil Nadu Lifts Weekend Curbs On Places Of Worship As Covid Cases Fall

On August 6, the state had imposed weekend restrictions on places of worship.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today permitted all places of worship to open on all days of the week. He also announced that playschools, kindergarten schools, and anganwadis in the state would be allowed to open from November 1.

On August 6, the state had imposed weekend restrictions on places of worship. Stalin's announcement came a week after the Opposition, led by BJP, carried out state-wide protests against the weekend curbs. BJP's state chief K Annamalai had called the restrictions as a sign of the ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), imposing their "atheist ideology".

The government decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state after a discussion with public health experts yesterday.

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,259 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, the total active cases stand at 15,650, and 1,453 recoveries are reported in the last 24 hours.

Along with places and worships and schools, the Tamil Nadu government also eased restrictions on shops and commercial establishments allowing them to remain open till 11 PM. The decision has been taken to avoid a rush in the ongoing festive season.

Public will be allowed to visit beaches on Sundays.

Permission has been accorded for 100 people to attend wedding functions from November 1.

Stalin said that the ban on political, social, cultural, and festivals will continue to check the spread of COVID-19. He urged people to exercise caution and also get themselves vaccinated.