India Records 18,987 New Covid Cases, 19.99% Higher Than Yesterday

The active COVID-19 cases in India comprise 0.61 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present is 2,06,586, lowest in 215 days.

Over 96.82 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. With India inching closer to the 100-crore Covid vaccination milestone, the government has chalked out a plan to showcase it as a major achievement in its fight against the pandemic.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 19,808 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,33,62,709 in India.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.46 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 45 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.44 per cent in India.

With over 13 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests conducted so far crossed 58.76 crores, said the Indian Council of Medical Research

With fears of an impending third wave, the Centre has warned that the next three months would be critical for India. The government has also launched the 'Covid Mission 100 days' urging people to not let their guard down.

Kerala reported 11,079 fresh COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths, taking the total caseload to 48,20,698 and fatalities to 26,571. The state has been showing a decline in the daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000-mark post-Onam festival in August.

Delhi reported 31 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and no fatality for the third consecutive day.

The daily coronavirus infection count in Maharashtra continued to remain above 2,000 for the second consecutive day, which took its overall caseload to 65,83,896. A total of 2,219 cases were added in the last 24 hours.