Over 30 Countries Agree To Recognise India's Covid Vaccine Certificates: Report

Covishield is, at this time, India's most widely used COVID-19 vaccine (File)

Over 30 countries have agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates with India, official sources told news agency PTI on Thursday.

The countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia, they said.

South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China and some nations in Europe, including the UK, are among the countries whose travellers need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing, the sources said.

