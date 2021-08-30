Coronavirus Live News Update: 45,083 Coronavirus Cases In India

Coronavirus Live Updates: The active cases haveincreased to 3,68,558 comprising 1.13 per cent of the total infections, ministry said.

Coronavirus Live News Update: 45,083 Coronavirus Cases In India

COVID-19 in India: The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. (File)

India reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,26,95,030, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The number of deaths climbed to 4,37,830 with 460 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have increased to 3,68,558 comprising 1.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 per cent, the ministry said..

As many as 17,55,327 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 51,86,42,929.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 34 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.28 per cent. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,88,642, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Here are LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Aug 30, 2021 06:12 (IST)
Maharashtra wants to vaccinate school staff against COVID-19 by September 5: State Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the state government plans to fully vaccinate all teaching and non-teaching staff against COVID-19 by September 5, and this would be the first step towards reopening of schools. The minister said a special drive was being conducted for this, adding that a state task force was of the view that schools in districts where there were no positive cases can be reopened.