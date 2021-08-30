42,909 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, 380 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Kerala contributed 29,836 cases in the past 24 hours to take the total number of those affected in the state by the viral infection to 40,07,408. The test positivity rate rose closer to 20 per cent and with 75 deaths, the number of fatalities increased to 20,541, a state government release said. Over two crore people in Kerala have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Maharashtra's Covid tally was up by 4,666 to take its tally to 64,56,939. The state reported 131 virus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

In neighbouring Goa, the state government has once again extended the COVID-19 induced statewide curfew till September 6. The 24-hour curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and since then it has been extended regularly.

No virus-related death was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 31 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to the city's health department. With the continuous dip in the Covid cases, the Delhi government decided to open schools in a phased manner from September 1.

Active cases in country increase to 3,76,324 and constitute 1.15% of total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.51 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate now stands at 3.02 per cent.

About 63.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. Over 31 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

RT-PCR tests for Covid -- mandatory for travel in some states within India and when travellers go abroad -- will be linked to the government's CoWIN app. RS Sharma, chief of the National Health Authority, said the move will help travellers prove that they have undergone authentic tests, certified by the government.

Antibodies against the coronavirus wane over time, but the immune system has a backup plan that doesn't rely on boosters, according to a study by scientists at the University of Pennsylvania, news agency Bloomberg reported.

New Zealand on Monday reported the first recorded death linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The information was released by the health ministry following a review by an independent COVID-19 vaccine safety monitoring board of the death of a woman after receiving the vaccine.