Coronavirus Live Update: India Reported 42,982 New Cases, 533 Deaths On Thursday

Covid cases in India: Delhi recorded 61 new cases due to the disease yesterday (File)

India reported 42,982 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which was a slight increase in the number of cases from Wednesday. The country also reported 533 deaths on Thursday.

Delhi recorded 61 new cases and two deaths due to the disease yesterday, according to the state health department's bulletin.

Kerala, which has emerged as the Number 1 hotspot in the country, yesterday reported 22,414 fresh cases, slightly lower than Wednesday's 23,676. The state also reported 108 deaths yesterday.

Here are the LIVE updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Aug 06, 2021 06:02 (IST) COVID-19 India News: Assam Reports 1,067 Fresh Cases, 17 More Deaths

Assam on Thursday reported 1,067 fresh COVID cases and 17 deaths, according to news agency ANI. With this, the active caseload in the state is 10,677, while the death count was reported to be 5,343. As per the health bulletin, 1,249 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the cumulative recoveries in the state to 5,54,204.

