Karnataka To Reopen Schools For Classes 9 To 12 From August 23

Classes for students of 9 to 12 will be conducted on alternate days (Representational)

Karnataka schools will reopen from August 23 for students of Classes 9 to 12. A decision will be taken by the end of the month on starting primary and secondary classes up to Class 8.

The call to conduct classes for the students of standards 9 to 12 on alternate days was taken after a meeting of officials and experts preparing the state for a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "The situation has been discussed in the experts' committee meeting. Covid rules and details (for school reopening) will be given in the orders."

Karnataka has also prolonged the night curfews in the state - instead of the earlier 10 pm, the curfew will now begin an hour early. Weekend curfews will also be observed in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra due to the high Covid caseload in the two states.

The chief minister reiterated that special care will be taken for the entry of people from Kerala and Maharashtra.

"An RT-PCR test is mandatory (to enter the state from Kerala and Maharashtra)," he said.

Karnataka's Covid numbers have remained relatively steady despite the state lifting several Covid curbs.

Colleges opened for offline classes earlier this month - but only for students and staff who have been vaccinated. Schools had been opened after the first wave for some grades - but the devastating second wave forced them shut once again.