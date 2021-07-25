Kerala Logs 17,446 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 66 Related Deaths

Coronavirus: 626 areas in Kerala currently have a Test Positivity Rate of more than 10%.

Kerala on Saturday logged 17,466 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 32,71,530, with the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) going back to more than 12 per cent after falling below it for a day.

The TPR had crossed 11 per cent on July 19 after remaining below it for several weeks and had continued to rise till 13.63 per cent on July 23.

On July 24, it went down to 11.91 per cent and then again rose to 12.3 on Sunday.

The number of people who succumbed to the virus rose to 16,035 with 66 more deaths. As many as 15,247 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,14,716, leaving 1,40,276 active cases, a state government release said.

Malappuram reported the maximum number of cases (2684), followed by Kozhikode (2379), Thrissur (2190), Ernakulam (1687), Palakkad (1552), Kollam (1263), Thiruvananthapuram (1222) and Alappuzha (914).

Of the new cases, 64 are health workers, 78 had come from outside the state and 16,662 were infected through contact, with the source of contact not being clear in 662 cases, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,42,008 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 12.3 per cent. So far, 2,62,48,280 samples have been tested, it said. There are currently 4,35,768 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,09,540 are in home or institutional quarantine and 26,228 in hospitals.

There are 626 areas in the state with a TPR of more than 10 per cent, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)