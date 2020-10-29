India's New Covid Cases Up By 14 Per Cent In A Day, Tally Past 80 Lakh

Almost 17 per cent of India's Covid deaths can be linked to long-term exposure to air pollution: Study.

India's one-day coronavirus tally rose by almost 14 per cent with a jump of about 50,000 new COVID-19 infections taking its overall Covid numbers past the 80 lakh mark, the Health Ministry data shows.

The rise in new infections reflects the spread of the disease in some states as authorities brace for a new wave in the pandemic after Diwali when the winter sets in. Medical experts have suggested that the COVID-19 virus could become even deadlier as the temperature drops.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 49,881 new cases of coronavirus as the total number of infected people till now shot to 80,40,203, government data shows. The rise reflects in the positivity rate as cases surge in some states.

The list of states with highest cases is led by Kerala (8790), followed by Maharashtra (6,738), Delhi (5,673), West Bengal (3,924) and Karnataka (3,146), of which the first three states logged significantly higher Covid infections than on Tuesday. Together they account for 56 per cent of all cases reported yesterday.

The unprecedented surge in Delhi comes amid the festive season and rising pollution, and has raised concerns, especially since the national Covid tally was showing a steady decline. Delhi's local Covid situation has worried the central government, which is expected to hold a meeting with top officials today to discuss prevention and suppression measures.

There are now 1.2 lakh overall Covid-related fatalities with 517 patients dying of the disease in the last 24 hours.