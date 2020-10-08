India's Corona Fight People Driven, Gets Great Strength From Covid Warriors: PM

PM Modi urged people to follow Covid protocols like social distancing. (File photo)

India's fight against coronavirus is "people driven" and gets great strength from its Covid warriors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as he urged people to follow the guildelines issued by the government against the deadly virus that has killed over a lakh people in the country.

PM Modi also asked people to follow Covid protocols like social distancing and expressed confidence that the fight against the pandemic will be won. "Together, we will succeed. Together, we will win against COVID-19," he said.

"India's COVID-19 fight is people driven and gets great strength from our COVID warriors. Our collective efforts have helped saved many lives. We have to continue the momentum and protect our citizens from the virus," PM tweeted using hashtag #Unite2FightCorona.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on Wednesday said the prime minister will launch a campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour on Thursday with a tweet in view of the upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

The campaign will be launched with the aim to encourage people's participation (Jan Andolan) and it endeavours to be a low-cost high-intensity campaign with the key message of ''wear mask, follow physical distancing, maintain hand hygiene'', a release issued by the ministry said.

With inputs from PTI