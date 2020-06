West Bengal Reports 294 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single Day Spike

The number of active cases rose to 4,025 in West Bengal. (File)

West Bengal reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking the count to 294 while the state also registered its highest single-day spike in cases with 427 new patients, pushing the virus count to 7,303, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases rose to 4,025, it said.

Of the 11 deaths, four each were from Kolkata and its twin city Howrah while two were reported from North 24 Parganas district and one from Hooghly, the bulletin said.

There were deaths of 72 other patients due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was "incidental", it maintained.

In the last 24 hours, 9,686 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.

At least 144 people were discharged from different hospitals since Thursday evening.