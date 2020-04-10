Mumbai Police Issues Warning On Fake, Derogatory Content On Social Media

Maharashtra has reported 1,385 coronavirus cases so far. (Representational)

In a bid to filter false information and derogatory messages on social media amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mumbai police on Friday issued an order warning action against administrators of groups who allow posting of such contents.

The police have been keeping constant tabs on social media activities in light of the pandemic and the ongoing lockdown, an official said.

A lot of incorrect and derogatory content about certain communities in the form of messages, videos, images or memes were being circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik-Tok and other social media platforms, he said.

Such social media posts cause panic, confusion in minds of people and create mistrust towards government functionaries and actions that are being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, the official said.

Taking cognisance of such incidents, the Mumbai Police issued an order, restricting the use of social media and messaging platforms under relevant section of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), he said.

This step was taken to ensure there is no danger to human health or safety or threat to public order, he added.

All persons designated as ''administrators'' on messaging and social media platforms will be held responsible for any such information on a group administered by them, he said.

As per the order, it is mandatory for administrators on social media to report to the police any derogatory, malicious, incorrect content posted on their group, he added.

World 16,12,656 Cases 11,54,351 Active 3,61,496 Recovered 96,809 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 16,12,656 and 96,809 have died; 11,54,351 are active cases and 3,61,496 have recovered as on April 10, 2020 at 5:29 pm.