Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 1,000 New Covid Cases, 71 Deaths In 24 Hours

India Covid Updates: The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,97,567.

India reported 1,086 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 4,30,30,925. According to the Union Health Ministry data, country's active cases currently stand at 11,871. India also saw 71 Covid fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,21,487.

The ministry said that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.23 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.22 per cent, according to the ministry.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

