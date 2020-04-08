'No Better Time To Hone Skills': Union Minister's Wife, Daughter Stitch Masks

India COVID-19 Cases: Dharmendra Pradesh's wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha making masks at home.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's wife and daughter are making masks at home for the family and for others who need, for protection from coronavirus, the minister said.

Last week, the government recommended that people cover their faces with homemade, reusable masks when they step out of their homes as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has appealed to the people to wear masks and also make them at home.

"We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones," Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

In photos tweeted by the minister, Mridula Pradhan and Naimisha Pradhan are seen sitting on the floor, as they stitch white face masks using a traditional sewing machine.

We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones. #Masks4Allpic.twitter.com/YtGNZvj7VS — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 7, 2020

India has recorded over 4,700 coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, including 124 deaths.

In a detained advisory on using masks, the government also stressed on the need of face covers for people living in densely populated areas across the country.

"...it is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large," the Union Health Ministry had said.

These handmade masks, however, are not meant for health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID -19 patients or those who are patients themselves as they are required to wear specified protective gear, the Health Ministry said.

The government has also put out an elaborate steps for a do-it-yourself face mask that can be made out of a piece of clean cloth available at home.

"There must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be used by only one individual. So, in a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover," the advisory says.

The government had earlier said that not everyone is required to wear masks and that it is primarily focusing on social distancing.

