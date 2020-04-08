'No Better Time To Hone Skills': Union Minister's Wife, Daughter Stitch Masks

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's wife and daughter are making masks at home for the family and for others who need, for protection from coronavirus, the minister said.
Last week, the government recommended that people cover their faces with homemade, reusable masks when they step out of their homes as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has appealed to the people to wear masks and also make them at home.
"We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones," Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.
In photos tweeted by the minister, Mridula Pradhan and Naimisha Pradhan are seen sitting on the floor, as they stitch white face masks using a traditional sewing machine.
We should all try and do our bit for society in these difficult times. Proud of my wife Mridula and daughter Naimisha who are making safety masks for all of us at home, and also for others who need it. No better time to hone your skills and learn new ones. #Masks4Allpic.twitter.com/YtGNZvj7VS— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 7, 2020
India has recorded over 4,700 coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, including 124 deaths.
In a detained advisory on using masks, the government also stressed on the need of face covers for people living in densely populated areas across the country.
"...it is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large," the Union Health Ministry had said.
These handmade masks, however, are not meant for health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID -19 patients or those who are patients themselves as they are required to wear specified protective gear, the Health Ministry said.
The government has also put out an elaborate steps for a do-it-yourself face mask that can be made out of a piece of clean cloth available at home.
"There must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be used by only one individual. So, in a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover," the advisory says.
The government had earlier said that not everyone is required to wear masks and that it is primarily focusing on social distancing.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai315
Pune76
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane27
Sangli24
Nagpur16
Ahmednagar15
Raigad6
Palghar5
Latur5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Satara3
Aurangabad3
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Sindhudurg1
Nashik1
Amravati1
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Hingoli1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*286
868 120
764 117
56
48 3
DistrictCases
Chennai106
Coimbatore45
Tirunelveli32
Erode32
Dindigul29
Namakkal25
Tiruchirappalli22
Theni22
Madurai17
Chengalpattu16
Karur13
Tiruppur13
Villupuram12
Thiruvarur9
Cuddalore9
Salem9
Tiruvannamalai8
Thiruvallur8
Kanchipuram7
Thanjavur6
Thoothukudi6
Sivaganga5
Nagapattinam5
Kanniyakumari5
Virudhunagar5
Ranipet4
Vellore3
Ramanathapuram2
The Nilgiris2
Tirupattur2
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*141
621 50
608 50
8
5
DistrictCases
South138
Central60
North43
Shahdara23
South West17
East12
West12
New Delhi11
North East9
North West9
South East9
Details Awaited*233
576 53
548 51
21 2
7
DistrictCases
Hyderabad109
Warangal Urban14
Medchal Malkajgiri12
Nizamabad9
Ranga Reddy9
Kamareddy7
Nalgonda6
Karimnagar6
Mahabubnagar5
Jogulamba Gadwal4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Adilabad3
Vikarabad3
Sangareddy3
Medak2
Jagitial2
Suryapet2
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*159
364 43
322 42
35 1
7
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*35
327 13
267 10
58 3
2
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Agra13
Meerut12
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Ghazipur3
Varanasi3
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*223
305
281
21
3
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Alwar3
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Jaisalmer2
Nagaur2
Kota1
Sikar1
Dholpur1
Udaipur1
Banswara1
Details Awaited*93
288 14
264 11
21
3 3
DistrictCases
Spsr Nellore15
Kurnool14
Krishna11
Guntur8
Y.s.r. Kadapa7
Chittoor6
Visakhapatnam6
East Godavari2
Prakasam2
West Godavari1
Details Awaited*194
266 40
262 40
1
3
DistrictCases
Indore93
Bhopal10
Jabalpur7
Ujjain6
Gwalior2
Morena2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*107
229 64
216 60
0
13 4
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban47
Mysuru20
Chikballapur10
Bidar10
Uttar Kannad10
Dakshin Kannad6
Kalaburagi5
Ballari4
Udupi3
Belagavi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Bagalkot1
Dharwad1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*48
175 24
146 11
25 13
4
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad62
Surat14
Vadodara12
Gandhinagar10
Bhavnagar9
Rajkot9
Porbandar3
Patan2
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*33
165 21
127 17
25 3
13 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar21
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*61
116 7
110 7
4
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata31
Howrah10
Medinipur East7
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*12
91 11
75 8
13 3
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar23
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar9
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Moga1
Patiala1
Sas Mohali1
Details Awaited*7
91 15
80 14
4
7 1
DistrictCases
Gurugram30
Faridabad9
Nuh7
Palwal6
Panipat4
Ambala3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani1
Hisar1
Karnal1
Rohtak1
Sonipat1
Details Awaited*21
90 6
64 6
25
1
DistrictCases
Khordha13
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Kalahandi1
Puri1
Details Awaited*22
42 21
39 20
2
1 1
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*17
32
31
0
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*9
31 5
26 4
5 1
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Goalpara3
Marigaon3
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*9
26
26
0
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
18
11
7 7
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*10
13
10
2
1
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*3
10
1
9 1
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*4
4
4
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
1 1
1 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0