Coronavirus India: Amid COVID-19 Worry, Government's DIY Steps For Homemade Masks For All

India COVID-19 cases: The government has stressed on the need of masks in crowded areas.

The government has recommended that people cover their faces with homemade, reusable masks when they step out of their homes as part of measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country. India has recorded over 2,900 coronavirus or COVID-19 cases, including 68 deaths. The government has also stressed on the need of face covers for people living in densely populated areas across the country.

Amid escalating worries of COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry has put out a detailed advisory on the use of homemade protective cover for face and mouth.

"...it is suggested that such people who are not suffering from medical conditions or having breathing difficulties may use the handmade reusable face cover, particularly when they step out of their house. This will help in protecting the community at large," the ministry said.

These handmade masks, however, are not meant for health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID -19 patients or those who are patients themselves as they are required to wear specified protective gear, the Health Ministry said.

The government has also put out detailed steps for a do-it-yourself face mask that can be made out of a piece of clean cloth available at home.

"There must not be a sharing of face covers and a face cover must be used by only one individual. So, in a family of several members, each member should have a separate face cover," the advisory says.

The government's recommendation for masks-for-all comes soon after the United States recommended that Americans cover their faces with masks when outdoors, a policy U-turn following growing scientific research suggesting their widespread use can contain the spread of coronavirus.

World 10,99,054 Cases 8,13,538 Active 2,26,611 Recovered 58,905 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 10,99,054 and 58,905 have died; 8,13,538 are active cases and 2,26,611 have recovered as on April 4, 2020 at 10:27 am.