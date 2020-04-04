Make A Mask To Fight Coronavirus At Home In These Easy Steps

The Centre said those stepping outside their houses should cover faces with homemade, reusable masks.

Running out of face masks already or confused whether you really need one or not amid the coronavirus pandemic? To clear the air over this matter, the government has now issued a new set of guidelines.

The Centre today said that those stepping outside their houses should cover their faces with homemade, reusable masks -- in addition to taking measures like social distancing and hand washing -- to tackle the coronavirus, which has infected about 2,902 and killed 68 people in India so far.

Amid limited availability of N95 masks in the market, the Union Health Ministry has put out a detailed advisory on the use of homemade protective cover. These handmade masks, however, are not meant for health workers or those working with or in contact with COVID -19 patients or those who are patients themselves as they are required to wear specified protective gear, the Health Ministry said.

Here's how to make a mask at home all by yourself:

Any used cotton cloth can be used to make this face cover. You must ensure that you wash the fabric well in boiling water for 5 minutes and dry it well before making the face cover. Adding salt to this water is recommended.

Cut cloth -- 9 inch x 7 inch for adults and 7 inch x 5 inch for kids.

Cut 4 strips for tying and piping from cloth. Take the cut fabric, attach the 1.5x5 inches strip to be used as piping to the fabric on one end.

Create three downward facing pleats of approximately 1.5 inch each folding cloth.

Turn the pleated cloth to the other side and repeat steps for pleating on this side. Once the pleats have been made, the height of the pleated cloth will be reduced from 9 to 5 inches.

Secure the pleats with piping on both sides. Now begin attaching the long 40 inch strips used for tying the face cover to the top and bottom.

Once again fold both these strips three times and stitch.

Ensure that the face cover fits around your mouth and nose and there is no gap between it and your face. When wearing the face cover, the side facing you should show the pleats as facing downwards.

If you don't have a sewing machine at your disposal, follow these steps:

Fold the handkerchief from one side to little above the middle of the cloth.

Fold over the other edge to go above the first fold. Fold this again evenly from the middle.

Take a rubber band and tie it on left side of the cloth.

Tie the other side with another rubber band. Ensure that the area in the middle of the two rubber-bands is big enough to cover your mouth and nose.

Take one edge of the cloth on the side of the rubber band and fold over it. Do this for both sides. Take one fold and insert in to the other fold. To wear this face cover just wrap each rubber band around your ears

It is advised that two sets of such face covers be made so that one can be washed while the other is used. You must never reverse the face cover for reuse.

These face covers could be made out of clean cloth available at home, which needs to be thoroughly cleaned and washed before a face cover is stitched/made. As soon as the face cover becomes damp or humid, switch to another face cover and clean the used face cover.

