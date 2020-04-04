Read inOther Languages

Coronavirus Cases Cross 2,900; Highest Number Of Deaths, Cases In A Day

Coronavirus Cases, India: India has reported the highest number of coronavirus patients in last 24 hours, with 601 fresh cases.

Coronavirus Cases India: The country recorded a spike over the last week.

New Delhi:

Sixty-eight people have died in India after being infected with novel coronavirus or COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry said today, as the country recorded highest number of cases (601) and deaths (12) in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases take the total to 2,902.

The unprecedented spike in the number of cases across India over the last week has been linked to the controversial religious gathering held by Islamic group Tablighi Jamaat in south Delhi in March. Tamil Nadu, which has reported the second highest number of COVID-19 patients in India after Maharashtra, has registered over 360 cases of the highly contagious disease linked to the Delhi mosque event held last month, according to the state government. 

