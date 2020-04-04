COVID-19: PM Modi Orders Officials To Ensure Availability Of Essential Medical Equipment

Coronavirus India: In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office said PM Modi reviewed the countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training.

COVID-19: PM Modi Orders Officials To Ensure Availability Of Essential Medical Equipment

COVID-19: PM Modi has told officials to ensure that all essential medical equipment is available (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of various empowered groups set up to respond to the coronavirus threat and directed officials to ensure sufficient availability of all essential medical equipment such as personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and ventilators.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office said PM Modi reviewed the countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training.

Comments
Coronavirus IndiaNarendra ModiEssential Medical Equipment

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/Coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com