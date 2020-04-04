COVID-19: PM Modi Orders Officials To Ensure Availability Of Essential Medical Equipment

COVID-19: PM Modi has told officials to ensure that all essential medical equipment is available (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today chaired a meeting of various empowered groups set up to respond to the coronavirus threat and directed officials to ensure sufficient availability of all essential medical equipment such as personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and ventilators.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office said PM Modi reviewed the countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training.