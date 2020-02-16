India To Send Medical Supplies To China As Deaths From Coronavirus Rise

China said it needs masks, gloves and suits for the medical staff attending to coronavirus patients.

India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China to help the country fight the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Indian envoy Vikram Misri said.

"As a concrete step to tackle the outbreak, India will soon send a consignment of medical supplies to China," Mr Misri said, adding that this is a concrete measure which will fully demonstrate the goodwill, solidarity and friendship of the people and Government of India with the Chinese people.

Over 1,600 people have died of coronavirus in China, which has spiralled into a global health emergency.

Indian officials said the details of help required by China are being worked out and the consignment would be sent as soon as they are finalised. Also, India has lifted the ban and cleared some of the medical equipment ordered by the Chinese importers.

China said it needs medical masks, gloves and suits for the medical staff attending to coronavirus patients.

"During the past few weeks, the entire world has borne witness to the severity of the novel coronavirus outbreak and the tremendous challenges posed by it," Mr Misri said in a video message released to Chinese media outlets on Sunday.

"We feel deeply for the people and the families that are affected by this epidemic. I would particularly wish to express support for the people of Wuhan City and Hubei province who have been most affected by this epidemic, and who hold a very special place in the hearts of the people of India," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had written to Chinese President Xi Jinping, assuring him of India's support in fighting the coronavirus outbreak.