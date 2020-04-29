Telangana, Chhattisgarh Among Most Successful In COVID-19 Fight: Data

Coronavirus: Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Odisha are at a worrying stage, the data shows.

The growth rate of coronavirus cases is down to under 3 per cent per day in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab where cases are taking well over 20 days to double, data from the Union Health Ministry shows. Conversely, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Odisha are currently at a worrying stage, the data reveals.

A 3-day rolling average of COVID-19 numbers over the last 10 days shows that the number of coronavirus cases would take 70 days to double in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, compared to a national figure of 12 days.

Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab would all take 35 days to have their numbers double, also suggesting that there is no exponential growth in coronavirus cases in these states.

Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are next at 25 days, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 20 days.

Among the worrying states, where there is an upward trend of new cases and a doubling rate higher than the national average, are Jammu and Kashmir at 12 days, Delhi and Odisha at 10 days, Jharkhand at 6 days and Bihar at 5 days.

Some states where the rate of new COVID-19 cases is high but which are showing a downward trend are Tamil Nadu -- where the number of patients double every 25 days -- Rajasthan at 20 days and Maharashtra, Gujarat and West Bengal at 10 days.

Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Goa currently have zero coronavirus cases with all infected patients discharged after treatment. Sikkim, Nagaland, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep have not had a single cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

India currently has 31,332 coronavirus cases including 1,007 deaths and 7,696 who have been discharged after treatment, the Health Ministry said in its latest update.

Considering numbers from the beginning of the global pandemic, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in India is now around 10.2 days, up from 3 to 3.25 days before the lockdown was imposed, the Health Ministry said. The recovery rate or the share of people who have recovered from the disease has also improved to 23.44 per cent, it said.