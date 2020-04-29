Coronavirus Deaths In India Cross 1,000-Mark, Biggest Jump In 24 Hours

1,007 people have died of coronavirus in India and over 31,000 cases have been reported in the country so far according to the latest figures from the Union Health Ministry. 73 people have died in the last 24 hours, recording the biggest jump in the number of deaths in a day.

Across the country, 7,696 patients have recovered so far; the recovery rate stood at 24.56 per cent this morning.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said on Tuesday that the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has slowed to 10.9. In a video meeting with chief ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicated that the coronavirus lockdown could continue beyond May 3 in parts of the country worst affected by the pandemic identified as hotspots.

A CRPF battalion in Delhi has reported 47 cases of coronavirus, including one jawan who died yesterday. The entire battalion of nearly 1,000 people have been quarantined. The 31st battalion of the CRPF in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar has seen a massive spike in the number of cases in the last couple of days.

Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, recorded 729 new cases on Tuesday. The state's tally has touched 9,318. Maharashtra also reported its highest single-day death count of 31, pushing the total to 400. Nearly 1.55 lakh people in the state are in home quarantine and around 10,000 in institutional quarantine. So far, 1,388 recovered patients have been discharged. Mumbai figures also touched a 6,000-mark yesterday.