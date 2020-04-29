Coronavirus Live Updates: India Inches Closer To 30,000 Cases, Total Deaths 937

COVID-19 Cases India Updates: Coronavirus cases in India now stand at 29,974

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India is inching closer to 30,000 coronavirus cases across the country. Currently, the number of cases stand at 29,974 with 937 deaths. Maharashtra is still the most affected state with over 8,500 cases and 369 deaths. Delhi is at number 3 with over 3000 cases and 54 deaths.

The Delhi government on Tuesday told the Union Health Ministry that a huge delay in receiving test results and large containment zones are the reasons why COVID-19 positive cases are spiralling in the national capital.

The delay in test results, which sometimes stretch to 10 days or more, is the reason why containment zones cannot be narrowed down, the Delhi government said.

877 patients have recovered in Delhi so far.

Meanwhile, Tripura has become the fifth state in the northeast to become COVID-19 free. The state had two cases - both have been cured and discharged.

Tripura had isolated the cases and after rigorous contact tracing, testing was scaled up. The state now has the highest per million tested for coronavirus infection in the country; the state government claims this has been their key to become COVID-19 free.

Apr 29, 2020 05:44 (IST) US Registers Millionth Coronavirus Case, Number Of Deaths Cross 58,000

The United States on Tuesday recorded its one-millionth coronavirus case as countries including Spain, Russia and Nigeria took tentative steps back towards normal life by preparing to reopen some businesses.

Excitement over partial easing of lockdowns has been tempered by fear of new outbreaks and growing evidence of the economic devastation wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The US -- where millions of jobs have gone -- reached another grim milestone as it registered 58,365 deaths, a larger loss of life than recorded by the US military in the Vietnam War.



