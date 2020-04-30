Coronavirus: ATMs To Be Disinfected After Every Use, Chennai Corporation Orders

All ATMs in Chennai will be disinfected after each use in view of coronavirus

The Chennai Corporation today ordered that all ATMs need to be disinfected after every use amid the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that has affected millions across the world. The civic body also said that they would seal offices and private establishments that violate the new rule.

Government offices and private establishments permitted to open under essential services category during the lockdown must disinfect twice a day, the corporation said. They should also ensure social distancing and frequent handwashing and appoint exclusive personnel for disinfection.

Despite the lockdown and daily door to door screening by 16,000 workers across Chennai, coronavirus positive cases have soared in Chennai. 94 people tested positive today alone in the city taking the tally to 768. But the local body says that the higher number of cases is because it has ramped up testing by six times.

Chennai is testing 3,385 people per million. India's average is 508 tests per million.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Prakash today said the city is testing the highest per million and they will ramp up testing even more.

"The population density is quite high in Chennai and that's why the cases are high. Ours is the highest testing per million in the country and we are going to still ramp up testing," he said.

However, many blame the high cases on initial complacency when Chennai had received 8,000 international passengers every day. The civic body is plugging every loophole now to check the spread.