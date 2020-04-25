SpiceJet Flight Carrying COVID-19 Supplies Arrives In Delhi From China

"We're delighted that this first-ever flight could help the country during this hour of need!" SpiceJet had said in a tweet.

The flight had landed in Shanghai on April 15 to load critical medical supplies for India.

New Delhi:

A SpiceJet freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from Shanghai, China landed in Delhi late last night.

"The SpiceJet freighter SG7017 carrying coronavirus medical supplies from Shanghai landed in Delhi late last night. The aircraft carried approximately 18 tons of medical and emergency supplies," said an official statement issued by the SpiceJet.

