India Records 50,129 New Coronavirus Cases, Over 78.64 Lakh Cases So Far

India has logged 78,64,811 coronavirus cases so far with 50,129 new infections. 578 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the total death count to 1,18,534. 62,077 patients have recovered from the infection in the country in the last 24 hours. With 70,78,123 people in the country having recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, the overall recovery rate is 89.9 per cent. India is the second worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States. The country reported its first case on January 30.