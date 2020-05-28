No Gifts For VVIPs, Car On Hold In Maharashtra Governor's Austerity Order

It is estimated that the measures will save nearly 10-15 per cent of the budget of Raj Bhavan

The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari today announced a series of austerity measures to reduce the expenses of Raj Bhavan so as to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures.

The Governor today gave instructions to Raj Bhavan to undertake the austerity measures in the current financial year to reduce its expenses.

"No new capital works to be undertaken. There will not be any new major construction/repairing works in Raj Bhavan. Only ongoing works in progress will be continued and completed," the Governor said in a press statement.

"The Independence Day Reception to be held on August 15, 2020, at Raj Bhavan, Pune will be cancelled. There will be no new regular recruitment in Raj Bhavan until further orders. The proposal for the purchase of a new car for Raj Bhavan is deferred. The practice of offering gifts/mementos to VVIPS will be discontinued until further order. Meetings and interactions with Vice-Chancellors and various officers to be conducted via video conference to avoid any expenses on travel," the Governor added.

It is estimated that these measures will save nearly 10 to 15 per cent of the budget of the Raj Bhavan in the current financial year.

The Governor has already contributed his one-month salary and further pledged 30 per cent of his salary for one year to the PM CARES Fund for COVID-19.

