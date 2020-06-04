Quarantined Manipur Woman Gets 3 Minutes To Say Final Goodbye To Father

The woman had returned from Chennai in a Shramik train and was then sent to an institutional quarantine

When 22-year-old Anjali Hmangte was brought to Manipur's Kangpokpi from a quarantine centre in capital Imphal, she had just three minutes to say a final goodbye to her father who died after a prolonged illness on Tuesday night.

Heart wrenching visuals show the woman, a COVID-19 suspect, kneeling near the coffin and peeping in, but neither her mother, relatives or neighbours could go near and console her. The doctors kept looking at their stopwatches and she was whisked away by health authorities as soon as the allotted three minutes were over.

The woman had returned from Chennai in a Shramik train (special trains run for migrant workers and their families) on May 25 and was then sent to a quarantine centre after another passenger she had travelled with tested positive for the virus.

After permission from the authorities, she attended her father's funeral on Wednesday, wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE).

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Manipur, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 121, said the state government on Thursday.