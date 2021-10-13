Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 96 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India

Covid-19 Cases in India: The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 96 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 46 lakh (46,23,892) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

Meanwhile, India recorded 14,313 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,39,85,920, while the active cases declined to 2,14,900, the lowest in 212 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Oct 13, 2021 05:42 (IST) Gujarat Records 22 COVID-19 Cases, No Death



Gujarat reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its case tally to 8,26,184, while the deaths remained unchanged at 10,086, an official said.

The discharge of 19 people during the day increased the recovery count to 8,15,909, leaving the state with 189 patients, five of whom are in critical condition, he said.

Oct 13, 2021 05:28 (IST) Patna | Bihar government has set up COVID19 vaccination camps at Durga Puja Pandals



These vaccination camps have been set up to encourage people to get vaccinated. It is very important to keep COVID19 at bay: State Health Minister Mangal Pandey pic.twitter.com/TPXkXxWQ2S - ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021