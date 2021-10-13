Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 96 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India

Coronavirus Live Updates: The number of deaths climbed to 4,50,963 with 181 fresh deaths, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Covid-19 Cases in India: The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed 96 crore on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 46 lakh (46,23,892) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm, it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

Meanwhile, India recorded 14,313 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,39,85,920, while the active cases declined to 2,14,900, the lowest in 212 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Oct 13, 2021 05:42 (IST)
Gujarat Records 22 COVID-19 Cases, No Death

Gujarat reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its case tally to 8,26,184, while the deaths remained unchanged at 10,086, an official said.

The discharge of 19 people during the day increased the recovery count to 8,15,909, leaving the state with 189 patients, five of whom are in critical condition, he said.
Oct 13, 2021 05:28 (IST)
Oct 13, 2021 05:24 (IST)
Delhi Reports 34 New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday
Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,39,252 of which 14,13,798 have recovered. There are 365 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.