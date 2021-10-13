India Records 15,823 New Covid Cases, 10.5% Higher Than Yesterday

The active COVID-19 cases in India comprise 0.61 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020 -- the active caseload at present is 2,07,653, lowest in 214 days.

India's total Covid infection tally has reached 3,40,01,743 while the death count has increased to 4,51,189. A total of 13,25,399 tests were conducted, taking the number of cumulative tests conducted so far to 58,63,63,442.

Over 96.43 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. An expert panel has recommended Covaxin - Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine - for use on children between the ages of two and 18.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.06 per cent, highest since March 2020. At least 22,844 recoveries in the last 24 hours took the total number of recoveries to 3,33,42,901 in India.

The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 1.19 per cent, less than 3 per cent for last 44 days. The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.46 per cent in India.

Delhi reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There are 365 active cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Maharashtra reported 2,069 new coronavirus cases and 43 fatalities which took the state's infection tally to 65,81,677 and death count to 1,39,621.

New COVID-19 cases dropped below the 1,300 mark in Tamil Nadu with the state logging 1,289 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 26,80,857.

Sikkim has lifted inter-state travel restrictions in the festive season allowing people to enter the state without producing negative RT-PCR test reports or vaccination certificates at the border, as the COVID-19 situation has improved.