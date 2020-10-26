Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 78.64 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In India, Recovery Rate At 90%

India Coronavirus Cases: The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 (File)

With 50,129 new COVID-19 cases, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 78,64,811 on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry. With 578 new deaths, the death count mounts to 1,18,534. The total number of active cases stands at 6,68,154 after a decrease of 12,526 in last 24 hours while total cured cases are 70,78,123 with 62,077 new discharges in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

About 61 per cent of the total recovered cases from COVID-19 are from six states and UTs of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for the coronavirus, he tweeted on Sunday, adding that he is asymptomatic and will continue to work from isolation.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," he wrote.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Oct 26, 2020 06:44 (IST) Australia's Second-Wave Epicentre Records Zero New Virus Cases

Australian health officials on Monday reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths in Victoria state, which has spent months under onerous restrictions after becoming the epicentre of the country's second wave.

It was the first 24-hour period without any new Covid-19 cases reported in the state since the five million residents of Melbourne were locked down after security bungles at quarantine hotels housing returned international travellers sparked a major outbreak in July.

Under the lockdown, people in the city -- Australia's second-biggest -- have been barred from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons and spent months under an overnight curfew.

Some restrictions were lifted last week, allowing haircuts and golf games to return, but further easing planned for Sunday was delayed to assess thousands of test results after a small outbreak in the city's north.

Oct 26, 2020 06:13 (IST) Haryana: A Ravan effigy wearing a face mask was burnt in Rohtak's old ITI ground on Dussehra yesterday. #COVID19pic.twitter.com/DoWo4Xxows - ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2020

Oct 26, 2020 06:00 (IST) All Citizens In Country Will Get Free COVID-19 Vaccine: Union Minister

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi on Sunday said that all people of the country will be given free COVID vaccine, amidst the demand by opposition parties in the country for it and not only in poll-bound Bihar as announced by the BJP.

The BJP announcement of free COVID vaccine for Bihar, where assembly polls begin this week, had kicked up a controversy with the opposition parties tearing into the NDA government alleging that the ruling party was using the pandemic for political reasons.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the announcement was in order as it was an election manifesto announcement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all people will be provided free of cost vaccines. An estimated Rs 500 odd will be spent on vaccination of each person, Mr Sarangi told reporters after addressing a campaign meeting for the November 3 assembly by-poll in Balasore.