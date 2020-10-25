RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Tests Positive For Coronavirus

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said he will continue to work from home.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for the coronavirus, he tweeted on Sunday, adding that he is asymptomatic and will continue to work from isolation.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," he wrote.

Currently, the RBI has the full strength of four deputy governors BP Kanungo, MK Jain, MD Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao.

The RBI governor was quite active during the lockdown period and after the restrictions were eased, with efforts to revive economic growth which tanked to its lowest levels during the COVID-19 crisis.

Even before the full breadth of the crisis hit home, India's economy contracted by a record 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year.

COVID-19 cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours remained below 55,000 for the third consecutive day, while the new fatalities recorded in a day dropped to 578 after almost three months, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 caseload stood at over 78 lakh with 50,129 fresh infections being reported in a day, while the number of deaths climbed to 1.18 lakh with 578 new fatalities.