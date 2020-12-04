Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 35,000 Covid-19 Cases In India In Last 24 Hours

India recorded 35,551 new COVID-19 infections.

India recorded 35,551 new COVID-19 infections, taking the country's coronavirus case tally to 95.3 lakh, the government data shows. Up to 526 people also lost their lives to the highly viral disease in this period. With this, a total of 1,38,648 people have lost their lives to Covid till now. Total active cases, or those receiving treatment for COVID-19, stood at 4,22,943, down nearly 5,700 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi has informed the High Court that, for now, no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, in view of the COVID-19 situation. "The Delhi Government has been taking all necessary measures, as required and demanded, by the ever-changing circumstances and (remains) committed to making every effort to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital," the High Court was informed.

Here are the LIVE updates on India Coronavirus Cases:

Dec 04, 2020 07:50 (IST) Mizoram reported 7 new #COVID19 cases.



Total cases 3,888

Total discharged 3,647

Death toll 6



Dec 04, 2020 07:34 (IST) Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam reports 165 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths



Assam's COVID-19 death count increased to 985 with two more persons dying due to the disease on Thursday, while 165 new cases took the tally to 2,13,336, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said that 177 patients were cured of the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,843. The recovery rate in the state is currently 97.89 per cent.

The number of active cases at present is 3,505 while three patients had migrated out of the state.

