Coronavirus India Live Updates: Over 35,000 Covid-19 Cases In India In Last 24 Hours

India recorded 35,551 new COVID-19 infections, taking the country's coronavirus case tally to 95.3 lakh, the government data shows. Up to 526 people also lost their lives to the highly viral disease in this period. With this, a total of 1,38,648 people have lost their lives to Covid till now. Total active cases, or those receiving treatment for COVID-19, stood at 4,22,943, down nearly 5,700 in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Delhi has informed the High Court that, for now, no night curfew would be imposed in the national capital, or parts of it, in view of the COVID-19 situation. "The Delhi Government has been taking all necessary measures, as required and demanded, by the ever-changing circumstances and (remains) committed to making every effort to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital," the High Court was informed.
Here are the LIVE updates on India Coronavirus Cases:
Mizoram reported 7 new #COVID19 cases.- ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020
Total cases 3,888
Total discharged 3,647
Death toll 6
Active cases 235