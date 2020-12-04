Solar Powered COVID-19 Disinfection Tunnel Developed By JMI Researchers

Researchers of Jamia Millia Islamia’s (JMI’s) Department of Mechanical Engineering have developed a solar-powered disinfection system to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or similar diseases in large gathering, public and remote places. This disinfectant can be self-generated using solar energy and tap water.

“The disinfection system is mainly intended for remote or public places such as, banks, malls, hospitals, marriage halls, party halls, airports, universities, schools, temples, colleges and etc, where the transportation of chemicals and electricity availability for disinfection is scarce, thereby self-generating the mixture with available tap water using the solar energy,” a JMI statement read.

The invention -- “Solar-Powered Self Generating Disinfection System for Preventing Coronavirus in Remote Places” -- has also been published in the Official Journal of the Patent Office, Government of India and awaiting grant of patent.

The solar-powered self generating disinfection system was jointly invented by Professor Mohammad Emran Khan, HoD, Mechanical Engineering and Dr Osama Khan, Assistant Professor (Contractual), Department of Mechanical Engineering.

The invention, the JMI statement said, is based on overcoming the obstacles, procured while employing the disinfection models in remote places where electricity outages are quite common. The system is for remote or public locations with comprehensive solar potential and comprises a huge population.

The system consisted of solar equipment -- PV modules, charge regulator, inverter and battery system, and electrolytic disinfectant generator integrated with one another. A fine disinfectant mist is generated inside the chamber which eventually removes any harmful infection or bacteria on the incoming person.

The invention is suitable for all outdoor applications involving mass gathering and requires only a small area at entrance for the whole setup, limited quantity of water required for the whole operation. It has high efficiency in eliminating and suppression of bacterias and viruses, eco-friendly non-toxic in nature and a reduced overall and working costs in comparison to other disinfectant systems. The proposed system can be helpful in curbing the current situation of Covid-19 by employment of this system at various public and remote places where accessibility of electricity and chemicals for disinfection is burdensome, the statement added.