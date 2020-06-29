Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Death Count In India Crosses 16,000 Mark

COVID-19 India Updates: The number of active cases stands at 3,09,713.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India recorded its biggest surge in the number of coronavirus cases in 24 hours for a second consecutive day with 19,906 new patients, taking the total to 5,28,859 infections, the Union Health Ministry said this morning. The country also witnessed 410 COVID-19-related deaths during the period, taking the total number of casualties due to the virus to 16,095.

India is the fourth worst-hit country in the world by the pandemic after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said Hyderabad should be placed under lockdown once again to slow the spread of coronavirus, a team of medical experts have recommended and a decision will be taken in three to four days. The Chief Minister, popularly known as KCR, said there was no need for panic about the rising number of COVID-19 cases and all arrangements are in place to offer treatment to the poor.

"Medical and health departments made proposals that the re-imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad is good. But re-imposition of lockdown will be a very major decision. Government machinery and people should be made ready for this," an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted his as saying.

Hyderabad has reported a spurt in coronavirus cases, crossing the 10,000 mark, as the government relaxed some of curbs introduced in March as part of a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. On Saturday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 888 of the 1,087 new cases reported in Telangana.

22 More Test COVID-19 Positive In Jharkhand, Total Rises To 2,364

Twenty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Sunday, raising the state's tally to 2,364, a health department bulletin said.

According to it, 69 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The recovery rate in Jharkhand is at 75.84 per cent, it said, adding that overall 1,793 people have been cured of the disease.

At present, the state has 559 active cases.

Twelve people have died of COVID-19 in the state since March 31. Ranchi accounted for four fatalities followed by two each in Bokaro and Hazaribag and one each in Giridih, Gumla, Koderma and Simdega.

A total of 1,37,438 samples have been tested so far, it added.

Tamil Nadu: A Coimbatore based textile manufacturing company claims that they've developed PPE coveralls,reusable up to 80 wash. Company's Managing Director says, "It has the ability to recharge chlorine in fabric for nearly 80 wash. It has antimicrobial certification from SITRA"

Meghalaya Chief Minister Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who travelled to Manipur and Delhi last week, tested negative for coronavirus infection, officials said on Sunday.

The chief minister has been under home quarantine for the past four days after his return from Delhi where he took disgruntled National People's Party (NPP) MLAs of Manipur from Imphal to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The first test was conducted on Mr Sangma, who is also the NPP president, on June 22 and the second one on Sunday, an official at the CMO said.

He had made a trip to Manipur capital Imphal on June 21 to meet the four party MLAs, who switched allegiance from the BJP-led ruling coalition to the Congress. He again went there on June 23, and travelled subsequently to Delhi along with them and returned on June 25.

As a precautionary measure, the chief minister will be under home quarantine for four more days before he resumes office, the official added.

The CMO official said the team of officials and police, who accompanied the Chief Minister to Guwahati were also tested negative and they are also under home quarantine.

Tamil Nadu: Karthi Velayutham, a Coimbatore based robotics engineer claims he has developed 'COVID-19 Smart Swab Robot' that can collect samples for COVID-19 test. Says, "It can be operated through a smartphone with help of an app. It's a prototype, developed at Rs 2000."

Global Coronavirus Death Count Surpasses 5 Lakh Mark: Report

More than half a million people have been killed by the novel coronavirus, nearly two thirds of them in the United States and Europe, according to an AFP tally at 2200 GMT Sunday based on official sources.

The official death count for the disease now stands at 500,390 deaths from 10,099,576 cases recorded worldwide. The United States has suffered the highest death count (125,747), followed by Brazil (57,622) and the United Kingdom (43,550).

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.