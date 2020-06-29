Unlock2: 5-People Limit On Shops Removed, No Metro To Run

"Unlock2" will come into effect from July 1 and be in place till July 31

Night curfew timings have been relaxed, shops large enough to do so can accommodate more than five people and schools, colleges and educational institutions will stay closed till July 31, the government said Monday night, as it released guidelines for "Unlock2", the next stage of India's emergence from a nationwide lockdown to contain the novel coronavirus.

The revised "Unlock" guidelines also said metro services, cinema halls, swimming pools, bars and assembly halls would remain closed, even outside containment zones. Social, political, sporting, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural gatherings and functions continue to remain banned

Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on an assessment of the situation.