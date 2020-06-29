"Not Able To Breathe": Hyderabad Man's Message To Father Before He Dies Of COVID-19

People tweeted to point out the troubles and indifference that patients have to face.

A video by a dying 34-year-old man giving his last message to his father from a government hospital in Hyderabad has left people shocked amid the coronavirus pandemic. The man was finally admitted to Hyderabad Government Chest Hospital on Wednesday after at least 10 private hospitals refused admission, the man's father said.

"Am not able to breathe... Though I pleaded, they did not continue oxygen for the last three hours. I am not able to breathe anymore daddy, it's like my heart has stopped... Bye daddy. Bye to all, daddy," the man is seen saying in the video that has been shared widely on social media.

People tweeted to point out the troubles and indifference that patients have to face.

The video message was recorded an hour before the hospital said the man had died, according to reports.

"My son asked for help, but no one helped him. I saw the video only after I returned home after the last rites, and he said 'bye daddy'," the father said told NDTV, and broke down. "What happened to my son should not happen to anyone else. Why was my son denied oxygen? Did anyone else need it urgently and so they took it away from him? When I hear that video of my son, my heart breaks."

The family performed his last rites the same day. The next morning, the father received a call from a private hospital where he had submitted his son's swab samples. The private hospital's report mentioned he had died of COVID-19, the man's father said.

Amid the grief and tragedy, the family received one more shock - six members including the man's parents, wife, brother, sister-in-law and brother-in-law had been exposed to him. They are now worried.

"We got the test results so late and the hospital just handed over the body. We have all been exposed. But no one is conducting any tests on us. I have two young grandchildren, my son's 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son, who still don't even know their father is dead. What should I do?" the man's father said.