Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 31, Strict Curbs In Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 amid a steady rise in the COVID-19 numbers in the state. Strict curbs will continue in Chennai and Madurai till July 6 post which they will be allowed to revert to the relaxed lockdown phase.

"Total lockdown will continue in Chennai, Madurai and surrounding area till July 5. From July 6 to July 31, Chennai will revert to pre June 19 relaxed lockdown. From July 6, Madurai will revert to pre June 24 relaxed lockdown," said the state government in its order.

The decision on extending the lockdown came just hours after a expert committee set up to advise the Tamil Nadu government on tackling COVID-19 favoured restrictions based on the scenario in specific regions and has not recommended extension of the lockdown in force in the state till Tuesday, one of its members said.

"Our committee did not recommend lockdown. It is called a blunt instrument. Though not the best solution, it is needed sometimes. In Chennai, the lockdown has helped to increase doubling time (of cases) and slowing down transmission. But lockdown alone is not the solution for COVID-19 and we cannot be under lockdown forever," said a scientist on the panel.