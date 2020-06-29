'Boosting Make In India': Centre Allows 50 Lakh PPE Suits' Monthly Export

PPEs are protective gears designed to safeguard the frontline workers.

Fifty lakh coronavirus protective suits - PPE (personal protection equipment) medical coveralls - can be exported every month, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said this afternoon, stressing that the government's latest move will give a "boost to 'Make in India' exports".

"Boosting Make in India exports, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 have been allowed with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh," the 58-year-old Union Minister wrote on Twitter. He also shared the same post on Facebook.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) are protective gears designed to safeguard the frontline workers by minimising the exposure to a biological agent, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Apart from coveralls or suits, other components of PPE kits include goggles, face-shield, mask, gloves, head cover and shoe cover.

Boosting Make in India exports, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for COVID-19 have been allowed with a monthly export quota of 50 lakh. pic.twitter.com/qpebJvqXuy — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 29, 2020

According to the notification shared today by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, "other items that are a part of the PPE kits continue to remain prohibited for exports."

"A monthly quota of 50 lakh PPE medical Coverall for COVID-19 units has been fixed for the issuance of export licenses to the eligible applicants to export PPE medical coveralls for COVID-19 as per the criteria to be separately issued in a Trade notice," the notification read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the call for a "self-reliant" India or "Atma Nirbhar" Bharat last month to give a fresh boost to the governments 'Make In India' initiative, launched in 2014, amid the country's fight against coronavirus.

On Sunday, PM Modi made another "vocal for local" pitch, urging citizens to buy only products made in the country, during his monthly radio address - "Mann Ki Baat".

"If you buy local and become vocal for local, you are playing your role in making the country strong - this is also a type of service to the nation. Be it any profession, there is scope for service to the nation," the Prime Minister said, adding, "People from all over India are writing, reiterating their support to the movement to make India self-reliant".