Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid-19 Cases Cross 85-Lakh Mark

Coronavirus Cases India: The number of active cases remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day.

India's COVID-19 caseload went past 85 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 infections being reported in a day, while the deaths climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. There are 5,12,665 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Acording to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,77,36,791 samples have been tested up to November 7 with 11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday. The 559 new fatalities include 150 from Maharashtra, 79 from Delhi, 58 from West Bengal, 28 from Kerala, 25 each from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and 22 each from Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus cases:

Nov 09, 2020 06:40 (IST) UP reports 2,247 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths



Uttar Pradesh reported 2,247 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths on Sunday, according to state's government data.

1,858 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries count to 4,67,108.

At present, active cases in the state stand at 23,249 and death toll at 7,206.