Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, days after the centre announced a new period of the lockdown under its "Unlock1" plan

Coronavirus India Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Cases Cross 3-Lakh Mark

Coronavirus: The number of COVID-19 cases in India has been rising.

New Delhi:

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3-lakh mark on Friday with a record number of over 10,000 new cases getting detected across states and union territories. The government stressed on the need for stringent containment measures to check the pandemic with the last one lakh cases emerging in just ten days.

India's recovery rate - the number of patients who have successfully fought the viral illness - stood at 49.47 per cent this morning. 1,47,195 people have recovered, the Health Ministry has said. The number of recoveries is more than the active cases for the second consecutive day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an interaction with Chief Ministers of various states next week to discuss the coronavirus situation in India which has seen an alarming slide in recent days amid relaxations being rolled out following the two-month nationwide lockdown. The online meeting will be held on June 16 and 17.

