Delhi Reports Over 2,000 Coronavirus Cases For Second Consecutive Day

Delhi, whose health infrastructure is grappling with the massive coronavirus load, has reported over 2,000 cases for the second consecutive day. With 2,134 people testing positive for the virus on Saturday, the national capital's grand total has reached 38,958.

57 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the deaths count to 1,271.

On Friday, Delhi had reported its highest single-day spike of 2,137 COVID-19 cases. Its total count had crossed the 36,000 mark and the number of deaths had climbed to 1,214.

In the last 24 hours, 1,547 people were cured of the disease which has killed lakhs across the globe. This is the biggest number of recoveries recorded in the national capital in a day.

Delhi now has 22,742 active cases. 14, 945 people have recovered so far.

Delhi is the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country after Maharashtra and Gujarat. There have been reports on social media of COVID-19 patients being turned away by hospitals, citing non-availability of beds. He had claimed that some hospitals were doing "mischiefs" and there was no shortage of beds.

Mr Kejriwal earlier this week announced that Delhi's COVID-19 beds would be reserved for residents. His decision, however, was overturned by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

He, on Saturday, tweeted an appeal seeking volunteer doctors to give free telephonic consultation to people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will meet Mr Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday to review the coronavirus situation in the national capita

Members of the SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) will also attend, the Home Ministry tweeted Saturday evening, adding that Dr Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) would also be present.