Nearly 3,500 COVID-19 Cases In Maharashtra In 24 Hours, Mumbai Tally Crosses 56,000

Total number of cases in Mumbai now stands at 56,831.

Maharashtra reported 3,428 fresh COVID-19 positive cases today, taking the state tally of infections to 1,04,568. The deaths' count in the state - the worst hit in the country by the novel coronavirus - reached 3,830 with 113 fatalities in the last 24 hours, government data said.

Mumbai, the biggest contributor in the country's coronavirus tally, recorded a surge of 1,380 new cases and 69 deaths. The total number of cases in the state capital now stands at 56,831, including 2,113 deaths.

A total of 1,550 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 49,346, according to the state's health department. The state now has 51,392 active cases.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 47.2 per cent and fatality rate at 3.7 per cent

The Maharashtra government today reduced the rates of the COVID-19 tests conducted by private laboratories from Rs 4,500 to Rs 2,200, amid a spurt in the virus cases.

The revised rates are the maximum these labs can charge. District collectors can negotiate with private labs to reduce the rates further, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Earlier, the Centre had suggested conducting a COVID-19 vulnerability mapping of densely populated areas in several districts of Maharashtra for deploying effective containment strategies as the state continues to report maximum deaths and infections.

India on Saturday recorded the highest single-day jump of 11,458 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the total to 3,08,993, the latest data from the Health Ministry shows. India has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases among 10 nations worst-hit by coronavirus.